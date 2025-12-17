Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 65.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho set a $195.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $356.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.96.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

