Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 112,370 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 112,370 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.0% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87,524 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Dbs Bank lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. HSBC raised their target price on PayPal from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.97.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

