Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,209,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 67.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 33,275 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 4,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,345,047.45. This trade represents a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 384,852 shares of company stock worth $81,806,895. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $232.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.38. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $264.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

