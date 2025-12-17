Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,353 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises approximately 1.6% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. owned about 0.08% of Xylem worth $28,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $160.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $1,590,661.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,000. The trade was a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $251,838.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,862.50. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $137.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.31. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.13%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

