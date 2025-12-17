Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Has $34 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up approximately 1.9% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $33,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4,780.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 40,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 494.9% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,035,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $1,505,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Synopsys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,660,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,468. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synopsys from $630.00 to $602.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $463.34 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.43. The stock has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

