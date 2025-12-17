Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.9045 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 62.7% increase from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.56.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ DFGX opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.99 and a 12 month high of $54.73.

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

