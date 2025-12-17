Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.9045 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 62.7% increase from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.56.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 1.6%
NASDAQ DFGX opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.99 and a 12 month high of $54.73.
About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF
