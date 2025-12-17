Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,280 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 78,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 153.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 243,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 84,639 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

