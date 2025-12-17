iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.3357 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 384.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 2.7%

EMXC opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $73.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.54.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

