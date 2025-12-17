Guardant Health, Inc. $GH Holdings Boosted by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,628 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health makes up 3.9% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Guardant Health worth $14,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,326,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 49.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,030,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,623,000 after acquiring an additional 673,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

GH stock opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $112.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.58.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Guardant Health from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.

In other Guardant Health news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 80,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $8,288,536.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,283.28. This represents a 74.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Darya Chudova sold 13,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,435,266.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 54,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,579.20. This represents a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 330,531 shares of company stock worth $34,526,719 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

