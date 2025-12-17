PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.59 and last traded at $34.7950, with a volume of 85784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACS. Zacks Research cut PACS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial set a $40.00 target price on PACS Group in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut PACS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.36). PACS Group had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 3.29%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACS Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PACS Group news, insider John Todd Mitchell sold 159,556 shares of PACS Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $4,769,128.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 755,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,591,938.04. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver purchased 16,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $500,047.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,896.10. This trade represents a 278.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 70.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACS Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,939,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,092,000 after buying an additional 85,183 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in PACS Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,859,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,525,000 after acquiring an additional 806,446 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,356,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 545,348 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACS Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,350,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 220,939 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 348.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,010,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 785,537 shares during the last quarter.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

