Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 9,196 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,196 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $1,021,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,604,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,252,000 after purchasing an additional 929,414 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,488,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7,971.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 540,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,165,000 after purchasing an additional 533,529 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 91.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,590,000 after purchasing an additional 520,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $281.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.01 and a 12-month high of $366.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.04.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 26.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.