Analysts Set DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) PT at $9.38

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.3750.

DRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.76.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

