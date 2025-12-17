Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Receives $103.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FWONA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total value of $1,029,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,089.93. This represents a 34.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chase Carey sold 109,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $11,189,267.34. Following the sale, the director owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,546,679.08. This trade represents a 53.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 201,327 shares of company stock worth $20,553,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 1,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 55.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 28.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.69. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $99.52.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.