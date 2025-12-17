Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.00 and last traded at C$5.93, with a volume of 37535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITR shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Integra Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$5.00.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

About Integra Resources

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The company has a market cap of C$927.79 million, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.35.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

