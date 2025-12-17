Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Mitsubishi Estate Co. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Down 2.4%

The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Mitsubishi Estate has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.090 EPS.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

