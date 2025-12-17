Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Trading Up 26.3% – Here’s What Happened

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 26.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 163,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 31,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on QST. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Questor Technology from C$0.70 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Questor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of Questor Technology from a “sector perform” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$0.45 to C$0.85 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$0.80.

Questor Technology Stock Performance

Questor Technology Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a market cap of C$13.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

