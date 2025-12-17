Efinity Token (EFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.98 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $43.70 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,915,139 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

