aixbt by Virtuals Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.23 Million (AIXBT)

aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. aixbt by Virtuals has a market cap of $25.23 million and $20.36 million worth of aixbt by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aixbt by Virtuals token can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aixbt by Virtuals has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aixbt by Virtuals alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,527.22 or 0.99604601 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

aixbt by Virtuals Token Profile

aixbt by Virtuals launched on November 2nd, 2024. aixbt by Virtuals’ total supply is 998,914,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,612,732 tokens. The official website for aixbt by Virtuals is aixbt.tech. The official message board for aixbt by Virtuals is aixbt.substack.com. aixbt by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @aixbt_agent.

aixbt by Virtuals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aixbt (AIXBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. aixbt has a current supply of 998,914,867.38413915. The last known price of aixbt is 0.02949867 USD and is down -7.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $20,641,480.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aixbt.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aixbt by Virtuals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aixbt by Virtuals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aixbt by Virtuals using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aixbt by Virtuals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aixbt by Virtuals and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.