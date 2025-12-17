ZORA (ZORA) Price Tops $0.0510

ZORA (ZORA) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. ZORA has a total market capitalization of $227.86 million and $47.37 million worth of ZORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZORA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZORA has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86,527.22 or 0.99604601 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ZORA Profile
ZORA’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2025. ZORA’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,469,999,999 tokens. ZORA’s official Twitter account is @zora. ZORA’s official website is zora.co. ZORA’s official message board is x.com/zoraengineering.
ZORA Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZORA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ZORA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZORA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.