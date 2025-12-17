ZORA (ZORA) Price Tops $0.0510

ZORA (ZORA) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. ZORA has a total market capitalization of $227.86 million and $47.37 million worth of ZORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZORA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZORA has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZORA alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86,527.22 or 0.99604601 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ZORA Profile

ZORA’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2025. ZORA’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,469,999,999 tokens. ZORA’s official Twitter account is @zora. ZORA’s official website is zora.co. ZORA’s official message board is x.com/zoraengineering.

ZORA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZORA (ZORA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. ZORA has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,469,999,999 in circulation. The last known price of ZORA is 0.05258659 USD and is up 14.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $43,177,985.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zora.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZORA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZORA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZORA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.