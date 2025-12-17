TARS AI Price Tops $0.0218 on Exchanges (TAI)

TARS AI (TAI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, TARS AI has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One TARS AI token can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. TARS AI has a total market capitalization of $15.07 million and $1.23 million worth of TARS AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86,527.22 or 0.99604601 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TARS AI Profile

TARS AI was first traded on May 14th, 2022. TARS AI’s total supply is 892,189,754 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,685,195 tokens. The official website for TARS AI is tars.pro. TARS AI’s official Twitter account is @tarsprotocol.

TARS AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TARS AI (TAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. TARS AI has a current supply of 892,189,753.9. The last known price of TARS AI is 0.02178497 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,381,804.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tars.pro/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TARS AI directly using U.S. dollars.

