GHO (GHO) Price Down 0% This Week

GHO (GHO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, GHO has traded down 0% against the US dollar. GHO has a market cap of $301.85 million and $510.48 thousand worth of GHO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86,527.22 or 0.99604601 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GHO Token Profile

GHO’s launch date was July 15th, 2023. GHO’s total supply is 472,881,580 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,996,718 tokens. GHO’s official Twitter account is @ghoaave. GHO’s official message board is lenster.xyz/u/gho. GHO’s official website is gho.xyz.

Buying and Selling GHO

According to CryptoCompare, “GHO (GHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. GHO has a current supply of 470,024,357.810353. The last known price of GHO is 0.9997606 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $219,089.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gho.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHO using one of the exchanges listed above.

