Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 304.91% and a negative return on equity of 97.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Ocean Power Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPTT opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. Ocean Power Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.33.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocean Power Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,796,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 236,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ocean Power Technologies by 31,555.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ocean Power Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 549,308 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 11.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPTT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ocean Power Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Ocean Power Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPTT

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary power platforms that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.