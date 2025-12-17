Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Insider Johanna Mercier Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,221 shares in the company, valued at $12,958,962. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Johanna Mercier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $3,524,080.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $354,240.00.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of GILD opened at $118.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $128.70.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 50.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.54.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

