Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Alex Morrison Sells 38,869 Shares of Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) Director Alex Morrison sold 38,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $556,604.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 110,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,772.96. This represents a 25.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.68. Energy Fuels Inc has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UUUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Energy Fuels to $26.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.25 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 3,820.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Energy Fuels by 2,100.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

