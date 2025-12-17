Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 5.7% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $31,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $1,054.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,111.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $948.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $824.99.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Leerink Partners raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,141.73.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

