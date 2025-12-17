Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.3% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,054.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $948.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $824.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,111.99.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. CICC Research raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,141.73.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

