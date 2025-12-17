Yelp (NYSE:YELP) CFO David Schwarzbach Sells 13,500 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CFO David Schwarzbach sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $410,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 127,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,137.07. This represents a 9.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yelp Stock Down 0.2%

Yelp stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The local business review company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $376.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.39 million. Yelp had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YELP. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,402,938 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $74,972,000 after buying an additional 309,173 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,359,112 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $80,827,000 after acquiring an additional 95,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yelp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,236 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $64,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,860 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Yelp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,976,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $61,656,000 after purchasing an additional 151,354 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,501,764 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,458,000 after purchasing an additional 98,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

