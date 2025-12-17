Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,071,601,000 after acquiring an additional 873,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,827,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $18,579,549,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $341.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.14, for a total value of $264,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,080,435.48. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 790,713 shares of company stock worth $287,419,394. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.96.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

