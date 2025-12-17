Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) SVP Douglas Foley Sells 1,600 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $261,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,787.20. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.85. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The company has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,542,780,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,354,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,922 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 97.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,313,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,783,000 after buying an additional 2,620,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29,199.5% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,652,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,562 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

