Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys New Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $385.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $405.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.23. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $349.00 and a one year high of $512.76.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $497.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.00 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 26.30%.Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.34%.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $448.00 to $442.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.78.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

