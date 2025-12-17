Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 15,500 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.7% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,503,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,473,000 after buying an additional 2,482,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,355,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,799 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 2,066.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,476,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,774,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of BTI stock opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.