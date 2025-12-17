Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 202.6% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 81.5% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Boo Alexander A. De sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $381,451.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,999.50. This represents a 19.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $5,676,256.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,989,868.04. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE ECL opened at $259.70 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $221.62 and a one year high of $286.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $307.00 price target on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $307.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ecolab

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.