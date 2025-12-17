Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) COO Ryan Cohlhepp Sells 12,500 Shares

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $233,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 189,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,153.88. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Cohlhepp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Ryan Cohlhepp sold 12,500 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $225,625.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Ryan Cohlhepp sold 12,500 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $227,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Ryan Cohlhepp sold 10,900 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $196,854.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Ryan Cohlhepp sold 39,600 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $715,176.00.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1%

BCAX opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $994.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of -0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bicara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCAX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 73.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 1,015.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

