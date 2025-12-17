Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $635,130.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,403,347.90. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,283.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,434,206.60. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 60,328 shares of company stock worth $27,288,993 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock opened at $391.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,629.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.87 and a 1 year high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.