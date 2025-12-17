Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. $PCT

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.08% of PureCycle Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 278.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 1,892.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 16,828 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCT opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.11. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

