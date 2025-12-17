Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJQ is Mirador Capital Partners LP’s Largest Position

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,036,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961,109 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 10.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 6.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $71,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,168,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 66,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 151,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $23.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.1108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.