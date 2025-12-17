RPOA Advisors Inc. Purchases 239,571 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF $BKAG

RPOA Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,943,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,571 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF accounts for about 28.1% of RPOA Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RPOA Advisors Inc. owned 55.26% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $1,105,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $436,000.

NYSEARCA:BKAG opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $43.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2049 per share. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

