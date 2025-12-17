Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases New Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $117.62 on Wednesday. Lennar Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $153.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.66.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays cut Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.77.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

