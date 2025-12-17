GE Aerospace $GE Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.9% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in GE Aerospace by 1.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $299.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $316.67. The company has a market cap of $315.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.94.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

