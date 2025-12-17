49,220 Shares in Cintas Corporation $CTAS Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,103,000. Cintas makes up about 1.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 0.4%

Cintas stock opened at $187.62 on Wednesday. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.39 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.66 and a 200 day moving average of $205.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “cautious” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Rothschild Redb raised Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.