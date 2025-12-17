Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 8,541 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALAB. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 46,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 68.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. CICC Research began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.17.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $144.94 on Wednesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $262.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.73.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 27.50%.The firm had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $1,921,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 151,573 shares in the company, valued at $29,126,267.68. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.18, for a total value of $24,927,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,574,498 shares in the company, valued at $261,650,077.64. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 586,936 shares of company stock worth $89,331,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

