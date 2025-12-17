Sanders Morris Harris LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 648.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in AbbVie by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 63,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $223.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 496.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.