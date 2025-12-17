Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 33,578 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,578 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 20.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $152,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.7% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $611.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $613.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.32. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

