Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 53,020 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,020 shares during the quarter. Cytokinetics makes up about 1.5% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.16% of Cytokinetics worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 723.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2,872.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 37.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 28,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $1,872,430.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,665.44. This trade represents a 73.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $323,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,453.09. The trade was a 17.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,494 shares of company stock worth $9,586,778. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 0.2%

CYTK stock opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $69.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 318.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CYTK

About Cytokinetics

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.