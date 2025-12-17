Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases New Shares in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,271 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 540.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 161.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total value of $219,763.35. Following the sale, the director owned 13,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 74,095 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.78, for a total value of $48,590,019.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,819,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,366,795.52. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 269,799 shares of company stock valued at $176,627,160 over the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 2.3%

INTU stock opened at $669.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $656.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $703.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.81%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

