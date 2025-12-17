Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 14,328 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 933.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 266.7% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1%

PM stock opened at $158.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average of $164.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

