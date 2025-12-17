The Walt Disney Company $DIS Holdings Boosted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1,485.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $111.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

