Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Elinor Mertz Sells 7,500 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 418,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,343,900. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Elinor Mertz sold 7,500 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00.

On Friday, October 24th, Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total value of $1,555,287.60.

Shares of ABNB opened at $132.01 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.45.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Airbnb by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Airbnb from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

