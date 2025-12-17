Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Director Dipender Saluja Sells 315,396 Shares of Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Dipender Saluja sold 315,396 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $2,728,175.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,629,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,691,057.60. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dipender Saluja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, Dipender Saluja sold 873,488 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $7,075,252.80.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

NVTS opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 3.14. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 220.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $385,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,882,000 after purchasing an additional 124,594 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 980.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 143,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navitas Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

