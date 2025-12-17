United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO James Edgemond Sells 3,517 Shares

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.36, for a total transaction of $1,742,181.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,221.12. The trade was a 30.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.60, for a total value of $10,050,600.00.

On Monday, December 1st, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.99, for a total value of $10,079,790.00.

On Monday, November 24th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.64, for a total value of $9,946,440.00.

On Monday, November 17th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.36, for a total value of $9,877,560.00.

On Monday, November 10th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.07, for a total value of $9,493,470.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.09, for a total transaction of $9,157,890.00.

UTHR stock opened at $500.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.86. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $502.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $459.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.40.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price objective on United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 55,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

